GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Michigan students stay home the next three weeks, districts have set up varying ways to distribute food to those who rely on school meals.

Gov. Whitmer ordered the shutdown of all K-12 schools on Thursday, March 12, in order to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus. As of Monday morning, there are 53 cases in the state and five cases in West Michigan. Schools will remained closed until April 6, but that date is also subject to change.

Most schools districts have come up with plans to distribute meals to students, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver Friday that allows Michigan schools to deliver food using alternative methods.

Here's a full list of available meal distribution plans for West Michigan schools broken down by county and district.

Kent County

Kent ISD announced Sunday that more than a dozen of the 20 public school districts a meal program in place. Remaining districts are working to finalize plans.

Byron Center Public Schools

Beginning Monday, 3/16 1pm-2pm at Brown Elementary & Byron Center High School. Additional planning and details being finalized Monday.

Caledonia Community Schools

Monday-Thursday 9am-2:30pm at Duncan Lake Middle (behind school at Food Service & Shipping doors).

Cedar Springs Public Schools

Beginning Monday, 3/16 11am at Cedar Springs High School, with more details to come.

Comstock Park Public Schools

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11:30am-12pm at York Creek Leasing Office Area, 10:30am-11am at Mobile Home Park on West River Dr., 11am-1pm Comstock Park High School

East Grand Rapids Public Schools

Arrangements underway for district families in need of assistance. Staff are also partnering with neighboring districts on food distribution. Families are asked to contact their building principal for assistance.

Forest Hills Public Schools

Tuesday, Friday 11am-1pm & 5pm-7pm at Central High School, Eastern Middle/High School, Northern High School.

Godfrey Lee Public Schools

Monday-Friday 10am-12pm at Early Childhood Center outside gym, front of Godfrey Elementary, back of Lee Middle/High School.

Godwin Heights Public Schools

Wednesdays 10:30am-12:30pm at North Godwin Elementary.

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Monday-Friday 11:30am-12:30pm New Faith Temple, San Juan Diego Academy, Creston Plaza Apartments, Campau Commons, and beginning 3/17 11:30am-12:30pm also at Hope Academy, Sibley Elementary, Ottawa Hills High School

Grandville Public Schools

Varies Wednesday, Friday 3/18, 20 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3/23, 25, 27 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside.

Monday, Wednesday 3/30, 4/1 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside.

Kelloggsville Public Schools

Planning to meet student needs underway, with details being finalized Monday.

Kenowa Hills Public Schools

Meal distribution begins Tuesday. Planning to meet student needs continues, with details being finalized Monday.

Kent City Community Schools

Monday-Friday 9:00am-12:00 pm at elementary atrium and bus drop off areas.

Kentwood Public Schools

Tuesday, Friday 11am-2pm in cafeterias at Glenwood Elementary, Crestwood Middle, Valleywood Middle, Freshman Campus.

Lowell Area Schools

Tuesday, Friday 11am-12pm & 6pm-7pm at Alto Elementary and at Impact Church.

Northview Public Schools

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 5:30pm-6:30pm at Northview High School.

Rockford Public Schools

Coordinating essential services, including food, for students in need. Specific plans being finalized. Currently, families are asked to contact their principal for assistance.

Sparta Area Schools

Varies Monday 3/16 beginning at 10am in the offices of every building.

Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday 3/17, 18, 20 at 11am-1pm at Sparta High School main entrance.

Monday/Wednesday/Friday 3/23, 25, 27 at 11am-1pm at Sparta High School main entrance.

Thornapple Kellogg Schools

Mondays and Thursdays - 3:30p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Thornapple Kellogg Middle School. Curbside. Use service drive to reach loading dock.

Wyoming Public Schools

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12pm-1pm at West Elementary, Wyoming Junior High.

Ottawa County

Allendale Public Schools

District asks that parents fill out this form to help provide an approximate count.

Serving food to any child under the age of 18 on Tuesdays: March 17, March 24 and March 31. Just stop by the APS bus and pick one up. Locations:

EAST APS BUS

11 :20@ Knollwood (Clubhouse/Mailboxes)

11 :50@ Boulder Ridge (Mailboxes behind Clubhouse)

12: 15 @ Allendale Meadows (Mailboxes behind Clubhouse)

WEST APS BUS

11 :20@ Iglesia Alas de Aguila (parking lot on 64th)

11 :50 @ Allendale Middle School (bus parking lot)

12: 15 @ Springview Elementary (North lot - Pine Valley Ct & Learning Ln)

KITS INCLUDE 5 MEALS:

Jamwich Sandwich (Peanut Butter & Jelly)

Carrots

Strawberry Fruit Cup

Milk

Cheese stick, Yogurt Cup

Cherry Apple Crunch Bar

Celery Sticks

Apple

Milk

Lucky Charms Cereal, Cinnamon Graham

Yogurt

Dragon Punch

Peach Cup

Milk

Ham & American Sub

Broccoli w/ Ranch

Blue Raspberry Applesauce

Milk

Chips & Cheese

Salsa

Orange

Mini Rice Krispie

Milk

(Meals subject to minor changes, based on availability.)

The district also compiled a list of food assistance information here.

Black River Public Schools

Students will be served by Holland Public Schools, per the district website.

Coopersville Area Public Schools

District is still working on plans.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

District is still working on plans.

Holland Public Schools

Meals will be made available Mondays and Wednesday 9-11 a.m. at the following locations:

Park Christian Reformed Church - 1496 West 32nd Street

St Francis de Sales Catholic Church - 171 W 13th St

Providence Church - 821 Ottawa Ave

Christ Memorial - 595 Graafschap

Stratford Way Apartments - 450 Stratford Way

Meadowlanes Townhomes - 287 Meadow Lane Dr.

Harbor Village Apartments - 287 West 40th Street

Crown Point Apartments - 1180 Matt Urban Drive

Maple Ave Church & Ministries - 427 Maple Ave

Hope Church - 77 West 11th Ave

BLVD Church - 238 West 15th Street

Trinity Reformed - 712 Apple Avenue

Calvary Church on 8th - 995 E 8th St

Lincoln Estates Mobile Home Park - 1139 Lincoln Ave

Willow Park Mobile Home Park - 1055 Lincoln Ave

Ridge Point Community Church - 340 104th Ave

First Reformed Church - 630 State Street

Monday's deliveries will consist of two days of breakfast and two days of lunch. Wednesday's deliveries will consist of three days of breakfast and three days of lunch.

Hudsonville Public Schools

District is offering free breakfast and lunch for children in need during the statewide school closure. Any child age 0-18 (or up to age 26, for young adults with special needs) can get meals on weekdays beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020, through April 3, 2020. Lunch will be offered at the following locations from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm:

Hudsonville High School – 5037 32nd Ave, Hudsonville

Riley Middle School – 2745 Riley Street, Hudsonville

Baldwin Middle School – 3835 Baldwin Street, Hudsonville

Alward Elementary School – 3811 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville

You may drive-up or walk to any site, simply grab and go. Parents are allowed to pick up meals for children at home. The meals will be served in school parking lots, and additional locations may open depending on demand.

Jenison Public Schools

Daily breakfast and lunch will begin Tuesday, March 17, 2020. It will continue every weekday through April 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bursley, Sandy Hill, Bauerwood, & Jenison High School.

Spring Lake Public Schools

District will be providing sack meals that are free to any child 18 and under.

Students will receive five breakfasts and five lunches at each pick up. Meals will be distributed in a pick up/ drive through style at SLPS Central Office at 345 Hammond St. Spring Lake, MI 49456. Meals will be brought out to you as only staff will be allowed in the building.

The meal pick up times will be as follows:

Tuesday, March 17th from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Monday, March 23rd from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Monday, March 30th from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Parents may pick up meals without a child present.

If you are in need of food assistance but are unable to make it to the pick up, please contact Meaghan Beyer at mbeyer1@springlakeschool.org.

West Ottawa Public Schools

District is still working on plans.

Zeeland Public Schools:

ZPS Administration and ZPS Food Service are finalizing plans to provide food to all children ages 18 and younger in our community. Please note parents can pick up meals for children and children do not need to be present to receive food. Additionally, children do not need to be ZPS students to receive food. This service is open to all families in our community. If your child has a food allergy, please email foodservice@zps.org for full assistance.

With all locations, we ask that participants engage in social distancing and practice proper hygiene before and after meal service pick up.

For Monday March 16, ZPS will host four meal locations:

Location #1 Maple Valley Mobile Home Community 3:00 - 3:45 pm

Location #2 Logan Estates Mobile Home Community 3:00 - 3:45 pm

Location #3 Ottogan Mobile Home Community 3:00 - 3:45 pm

Location #4 The Bridge Youth Center, 210 E. Main Street 12:00 - 6:00 pm. This site will operate both a walk-up and drive-up service. For those who utilize the drive-up service, please use the parking lot on the east side of the building. Please remain in your car and a volunteer will assist with providing the number of meals needed. Other household supplies may also be available upon request at this location only.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, ZPS will operate a regular meal delivery schedule. This schedule has identified 21 locations with meals available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each day will provide 2+ days worth of food provisions. This schedule is being fine-tuned and will be finalized and published Monday by ZPS.

Additional Resources

Those seeking to make donations or receive distributions of food, non-perishable household items, or clothing are encouraged to utilize Harvest Stand in Zeeland. Please check with Harvest Stand for open hours.

Hand2Hand, a food program within all ZPS buildings, will be working out of City on a Hill. Food delivery through this program is available by calling 616.283.2645.

Feeding America is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 from 6-7 pm outdoors at Roosevelt Elementary. Due to the critical importance of this event, we aim to keep this event on as scheduled unless directed otherwise.

Anyone requiring additional coordination of resources can contact Lana Kamer at lkamer@zps.org or by calling 616.283.2645.

Muskegon County

Muskegon Public Schools

Buses will make one run per day with breakfast and lunch for each child. The child or parent will need to come to the bus stop to pick up the food.

Click here for a list of bus stops and times.

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays buses will deliver meals at regular bus stops throughout the community. The first stop will be at 11:30 a.m. Parents can pick up meals on their child's behalf. The buses will make 42 different stops in addition to door-to-door service for students with special needs. Two days worth of breakfast and lunch will be provided on Mondays and Wednesdays and three days worth of both meals will be provided on Fridays. Meals are available to any child under the age of 18, whether they attend a district school or not. The district will practice social distancing during food delivery. More information will be posted on the district Facebook page and website.

North Muskegon Public Schools

Reeths-Puffer Public Schools

7 days of meals (breakfast and lunch) will start Wednesday, March 18 at the high school.

9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Last Names A-N

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Last Names O-Z

12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. - If you missed your time.

Holton Public Schools

All students under the age of 18 and students with special needs up to age 26 can receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches every Tuesday from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the middle/high school. Sign up for delivery here or call 231-821-1700.

Fruitport Community Schools

District has asked parents to fill out this survey by Monday.

Pre-packaged meals will be provided to school-aged children who either live in the district or attend schools in the district.

Families of Edgewood, FMS & FHS Students: The student parking lot between FHS and Edgewood Elementary School.

Families of Beach & Shettler Elementary Students: The west parking lot of Shettler Elementary school.

Mona Shores Public Schools

District is providing free meals to anyone 18 and under. Parents can pick up meals on behalf of students. Meals will be provided in a grab and go system. On Mondays and Wednesday two breakfasts and lunches will be provided and on Fridays three of each meal will be provided.

Families who need meals delivered should fill out this form.

Pick up will happen at the high school stadium during the following times:

Monday - 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday - 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday - 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Montague Area Public Schools

Providing meals to any child, and adults are allowed to pick up food on student's behalf. First pick up time is Monday, March 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Rothbury Village Hall and Montague High School. More times and information will be posted this week.

Allegan County

Allegan Public Schools

District is finalizing plans, but according to APS website they will be relying on food pantries. Check district website for updates.

Fennville Public Schools

District has asked families to complete a survey to determine food needs. No finalized plans, yet.

Otsego Public Schools

District is serving multiple meals grab & go style on Mondays and Wednesdays at a number of locations with two different pickup times. Families who cannot make it are asked to contact ops@otsegops.org to arrange a drop off.

Alamo Elementary

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

Memorial Park (near the concession stand)

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

Friendship Wesleyan Church (102nd Ave.)

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

Emerald Woods Apartments

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

Watson’s Mobile Home Park

10-10:20 a.m. & 6-6:20 p.m.

Lombardini Mobile Home Park

10:30-10:50 a.m. & 6:30-6:50 p.m.

Christian Neighbors

11-11:15 a.m.

Scout House (Orleans St.)

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

First Baptist Church (Otsego)

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

Northside Park

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

OHS (near tennis courts)

10-11 a.m. & 6-7 p.m.

Plainwell Community Schools

Plans to be finalized Monday.

Saugatuck Public Schools

District will be delivering breakfast and lunch to qualifying families starting Tuesday. The Saugatuck Center for the Arts and Old Schoolhouse will serve as a pick up site for any family in need of meals for their children.

More information here.

Wayland Union Schools

Lunch is being served Monday at Dorr Elementary, Wayland Union Middle School, Hunters Glen, and Windsor Woods from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Parents should use drive up service to pick up two days worth of breakfast and lunch per child 18 and under. This will be occurring every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until April 3.

Hopkins Public Schools

District has asked that parents complete this survey on food needs: https://forms.gle/m293vdY87MS7xn5i9.

Meals will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays at the following locations:

10:30 a.m. – Hopkins Fire Hall, St.Mary’s, and Watson Township Hall

11:30 a.m. – Hilliards, Burnips Township Hall, and Faith Baptist Church

12:15 p.m. – Sycamore Elementary

12:30 p.m. – Topaz Estates and Monterey Township Hall

1:00 p.m. – Holiday Trailer Park

