An executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whimter on Monday led to the two week closure of all bars, restaurants and coffee shops in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order went into effect March 16 at 3 p.m. and remains in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. Businesses can still provide takeout and delivery in the meantime, if they are able. Restaurants are allowed to have five people inside at a time to pick up orders, as long as they are six feet apart from each other.

Below is a list of Western Michigan businesses and their offerings during the closure. Click links to redirect to menus and websites. Many businesses are offering specials and discounts, so be sure to check their website for details.

Local First, a non-profit organization, is compiling a spreadsheet of open businesses in West Michigan. This Instagram account is posting about the offerings of Grand Rapids businesses, and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce also started a thread on Facebook for local businesses.

If you're a business not yet on our list, send us an email at news@13onyourside.com to be added.

Kent County

Sandy's Donuts

Taking orders by phone: (616) 453-4259

Hours: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2040 Leonard St NW

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504

Jaku Sushi & Grill

Takeout orders - by website or by mobile app.

For phone orders and gift card purchases call:

NORTH, East Beltline 616-649-0407

SOUTH, Caledonia 616-656-1800

Peppino's Grand Rapids

Takeout and delivery

Now offering online ordering on their website

Order by phone at: (616) 456-8444

130 Ionia Ave SW

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Donkey Taqueria

Taking carry out orders online or by phone: 616-259-9483

Delivery orders with Door Dash

665 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Hancock Fried Chicken

Taking carry out orders online or by phone: 616-805-4232

Delivery orders with Door Dash

1157 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506

The Winchester

Taking carry out orders online or by phone: 616-451-4969

Delivery orders with Door Dash

648 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen

Takeout and delivery orders by phone: 616-608-6912

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2869 Knapp St NE Ste B

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525

The Donut Conspiracy

Takeout orders by phone: 616-259-9831

Delivery with GrubHub or DoorDash

1971 E Beltline Ave NE #123, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525

Choo Choo Grill

Take out orders

Call: 616-774-8652

1209 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505-4903

Sloppy Joe's Snack Shack

Take out or delivery orders by phone: 616-647-5584

1140 Monroe Ave. NW

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

CP Pizza & More

Takeout and delivery orders by phone: 616-784-3620

Delivery also through DoorDash

Hours: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4438 Westshire Dr. NW

Comstock Park, Michigan 49321

La Huasteca Mexican Restaurant

Take out orders by phone: (616) 447-7733

Delivery by GrubHub

1811 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505

Social House Tavern

Curbside pick up orders by phone: 616-551-1412

Array of offerings detailed on Facebook page

25 Ottawa SW Ste 103

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Bostwick Bakery

Offering takeout and delivery

Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Call to place orders:

Rockford: 616-874-9065

Plainfield Avenue: 616-365-5100

Patty Matters - Food Truck

Will be operating at varying locations this week

Option to call ahead orders: 616-446-5210

The Commons

Take out orders by phone: 616-458-2704

Hours: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

547 Cherry Street

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Amore Trattoria Italiana

Posting daily menus on Facebook for curbside orders

Hours: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. (or until sold out)

5080 Alpine Ave NW

Comstock Park, Michigan 49321

Van's Pastry Shoppe

Taking orders in person, just no consumption on site

Hours: (M-F) 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Saturday) 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

955 Fulton St E

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Gravel Bottom Brewery

Take out food and beer orders by phone: 616-920-7398

452 Ada Dr. SE Suite #100

Ada, Michigan 49301

Florentines Grand Rapids

Takeout, curbside and delivery food, beer and wine

Call to order: 616-455-2230

4261 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49508

Roots Brew Shop

Carry out orders from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online shop for gift cards & coffee beans

600 7th St NW

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504

Rise Authentic Baking Co.

Offering carry out call ahead orders: 616-288-7969

Hours: (Monday - Saturday) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Sunday) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1220 Fulton Street West

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504

Brewery Vivant

Curbside and delivery orders online

15% off beer and food available

925 Cherry St SE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506

The Mitten

Carry out orders for beer and food by phone: 616-608-5612

If line is busy, call: 616-236-3090

Check Facebook for specials

527 Leonard St NW

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504

Muskegon County

The Hearthstone Bistro

Takeout orders for individuals and businesses

Call to order: 231-733-1056

Visit Facebook page for specials

3350 Glade St

Muskegon, Michigan 49444

Dr. Rolf's Barbecue

Takeout, grab and go and delivery (within 5 miles) by phone: (231) 246-2168

Tuesday thru Saturday - 11:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday - Noon to 4 p.m.

477 W Western Ave

Muskegon, Michigan 49440

Burger Crest

Drive thru still open

376 N 3rd Ave

Fruitport, Michigan 49415-9701

G & L Chili Dogs

Accepting drive thru and phone orders at their four Muskegon County locations

Sternberg Road: 231-799-9199

W. Sherman Boulevard: 231-733-1505

Apple Avenue: 231-773-6454

Holton Road: 231-760-6499

Parkside Pizza & Sub

Takeout and delivery orders by phone: 231-737-3888

22 S Third Ave

Fruitport, Michigan 49415

Gary's Restaurant and The Chamber Bar & Grill

Take out and free delivery (within 5 miles) by phone: 231-894-1234

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Menus posted on website

906 E Colby St

Whitehall, Michigan 49461

The Pita Place

Normal drive thru and pick up orders by phone: 231-773-7482

2039 E Apple Ave

Muskegon, Michigan 49442

Ottawa County

The Paisley Pig Grand Haven

Takeout and delivery orders online or by phone: 616-607-7563

Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

501 Miller Dr

Grand Haven, Michigan 49417

Vitale's Zeeland

Takeout and delivery orders online or by phone: 616-772-5900

59 W Washington Ave

Zeeland, Michigan 49464

Simpatico Coffee

Drive thru open and online store remains open

Both Holland locations

Interurban Depot Cafe

Take out orders by phone 616-677-1280

Hours: (M-F) 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Saturday) 7 a.m. - noon

(Sunday) 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1580 Arch St.

Marne, Michigan 49435

Bodhi Tree Juice Co

Curbside and free delivery call to order: 616-414-9434

1115 Washington Ave

Grand Haven, Michigan 49417

Peppermill Grill

Carry out orders in person or by phone: 616-453-7853

Hours: (Friday-Sunday) 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4511 Lake Michigan Dr NW

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534

Newaygo County

The Depot Restaurant

Takeout, curbside and delivery by phone: 231-834-7361

Check Facebook page for hours

22 W Main St

Grant, Michigan 49327

Mason County

Brenda's Burgers

Takeout orders by phone: 231-613-0161

Curbside pickup

124 S Main St

Scottville, Michigan 49454

Oceana County

La Fiesta Restaurant

Carry out and delivery (within 5 miles) orders by phone: 231-873-4345

12 S State St

Hart, Michigan 49420





Multiple Counties

Russ' (All locations)

Drive thru and take out orders

Bulk buying options

Order online here



Big E's Sports Grill (All four locations)

Take out orders (including wine & beer) by phone

Downtown Grand Rapids: 616-512-5716

Grand Rapids East Beltline: 616-608-8825

Midland: 989-794-8585

Holland: 616-582-8585

