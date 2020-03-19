An executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whimter on Monday led to the two week closure of all bars, restaurants and coffee shops in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The order went into effect March 16 at 3 p.m. and remains in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. Businesses can still provide takeout and delivery in the meantime, if they are able. Restaurants are allowed to have five people inside at a time to pick up orders, as long as they are six feet apart from each other.
Below is a list of Western Michigan businesses and their offerings during the closure. Click links to redirect to menus and websites. Many businesses are offering specials and discounts, so be sure to check their website for details.
Local First, a non-profit organization, is compiling a spreadsheet of open businesses in West Michigan. This Instagram account is posting about the offerings of Grand Rapids businesses, and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce also started a thread on Facebook for local businesses.
Kent County
Sandy's Donuts
Taking orders by phone: (616) 453-4259
Hours: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
2040 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Jaku Sushi & Grill
Takeout orders - by website or by mobile app.
For phone orders and gift card purchases call:
NORTH, East Beltline 616-649-0407
SOUTH, Caledonia 616-656-1800
Peppino's Grand Rapids
Takeout and delivery
Now offering online ordering on their website
Order by phone at: (616) 456-8444
130 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Donkey Taqueria
Taking carry out orders online or by phone: 616-259-9483
Delivery orders with Door Dash
665 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Hancock Fried Chicken
Taking carry out orders online or by phone: 616-805-4232
Delivery orders with Door Dash
1157 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
The Winchester
Taking carry out orders online or by phone: 616-451-4969
Delivery orders with Door Dash
648 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
Takeout and delivery orders by phone: 616-608-6912
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2869 Knapp St NE Ste B
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
The Donut Conspiracy
Takeout orders by phone: 616-259-9831
Delivery with GrubHub or DoorDash
1971 E Beltline Ave NE #123, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Choo Choo Grill
Take out orders
Call: 616-774-8652
1209 Plainfield Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505-4903
Sloppy Joe's Snack Shack
Take out or delivery orders by phone: 616-647-5584
1140 Monroe Ave. NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
CP Pizza & More
Takeout and delivery orders by phone: 616-784-3620
Delivery also through DoorDash
Hours: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
4438 Westshire Dr. NW
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
La Huasteca Mexican Restaurant
Take out orders by phone: (616) 447-7733
Delivery by GrubHub
1811 Plainfield Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
Social House Tavern
Curbside pick up orders by phone: 616-551-1412
Array of offerings detailed on Facebook page
25 Ottawa SW Ste 103
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Bostwick Bakery
Offering takeout and delivery
Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Call to place orders:
Rockford: 616-874-9065
Plainfield Avenue: 616-365-5100
Patty Matters - Food Truck
Will be operating at varying locations this week
Option to call ahead orders: 616-446-5210
The Commons
Take out orders by phone: 616-458-2704
Hours: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
547 Cherry Street
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Amore Trattoria Italiana
Posting daily menus on Facebook for curbside orders
Hours: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. (or until sold out)
5080 Alpine Ave NW
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Van's Pastry Shoppe
Taking orders in person, just no consumption on site
Hours: (M-F) 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Saturday) 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
955 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Gravel Bottom Brewery
Take out food and beer orders by phone: 616-920-7398
452 Ada Dr. SE Suite #100
Ada, Michigan 49301
Florentines Grand Rapids
Takeout, curbside and delivery food, beer and wine
Call to order: 616-455-2230
4261 Kalamazoo Ave SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49508
Roots Brew Shop
Carry out orders from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online shop for gift cards & coffee beans
600 7th St NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Rise Authentic Baking Co.
Offering carry out call ahead orders: 616-288-7969
Hours: (Monday - Saturday) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Sunday) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1220 Fulton Street West
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Brewery Vivant
Curbside and delivery orders online
15% off beer and food available
925 Cherry St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
The Mitten
Carry out orders for beer and food by phone: 616-608-5612
If line is busy, call: 616-236-3090
Check Facebook for specials
527 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Muskegon County
The Hearthstone Bistro
Takeout orders for individuals and businesses
Call to order: 231-733-1056
Visit Facebook page for specials
3350 Glade St
Muskegon, Michigan 49444
Dr. Rolf's Barbecue
Takeout, grab and go and delivery (within 5 miles) by phone: (231) 246-2168
Tuesday thru Saturday - 11:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday - Noon to 4 p.m.
477 W Western Ave
Muskegon, Michigan 49440
Burger Crest
Drive thru still open
376 N 3rd Ave
Fruitport, Michigan 49415-9701
G & L Chili Dogs
Accepting drive thru and phone orders at their four Muskegon County locations
Sternberg Road: 231-799-9199
W. Sherman Boulevard: 231-733-1505
Apple Avenue: 231-773-6454
Holton Road: 231-760-6499
Parkside Pizza & Sub
Takeout and delivery orders by phone: 231-737-3888
22 S Third Ave
Fruitport, Michigan 49415
Gary's Restaurant and The Chamber Bar & Grill
Take out and free delivery (within 5 miles) by phone: 231-894-1234
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Menus posted on website
906 E Colby St
Whitehall, Michigan 49461
The Pita Place
Normal drive thru and pick up orders by phone: 231-773-7482
2039 E Apple Ave
Muskegon, Michigan 49442
Ottawa County
The Paisley Pig Grand Haven
Takeout and delivery orders online or by phone: 616-607-7563
Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
501 Miller Dr
Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
Vitale's Zeeland
Takeout and delivery orders online or by phone: 616-772-5900
59 W Washington Ave
Zeeland, Michigan 49464
Simpatico Coffee
Drive thru open and online store remains open
Both Holland locations
Interurban Depot Cafe
Take out orders by phone 616-677-1280
Hours: (M-F) 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Saturday) 7 a.m. - noon
(Sunday) 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
1580 Arch St.
Marne, Michigan 49435
Bodhi Tree Juice Co
Curbside and free delivery call to order: 616-414-9434
1115 Washington Ave
Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
Peppermill Grill
Carry out orders in person or by phone: 616-453-7853
Hours: (Friday-Sunday) 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
4511 Lake Michigan Dr NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534
Newaygo County
The Depot Restaurant
Takeout, curbside and delivery by phone: 231-834-7361
Check Facebook page for hours
22 W Main St
Grant, Michigan 49327
Mason County
Brenda's Burgers
Takeout orders by phone: 231-613-0161
Curbside pickup
124 S Main St
Scottville, Michigan 49454
Oceana County
La Fiesta Restaurant
Carry out and delivery (within 5 miles) orders by phone: 231-873-4345
12 S State St
Hart, Michigan 49420
Multiple Counties
Russ' (All locations)
Drive thru and take out orders
Bulk buying options
Order online here
Big E's Sports Grill (All four locations)
Take out orders (including wine & beer) by phone
Downtown Grand Rapids: 616-512-5716
Grand Rapids East Beltline: 616-608-8825
Midland: 989-794-8585
Holland: 616-582-8585
