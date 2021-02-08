Here's how vaccinated college students can get a $10 Meijer coupon

Students who get the shot at any Meijer pharmacy can get a coupon for $10 off any purchase through a new incentive program.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As more colleges and universities make COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement, Meijer is offering students $10 off any purchase when they complete the process.

The incentive program begins Monday and continues through the fall semester.

Students will need to get their first COVID-19 dose by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. After the final shot, students will receive the coupon.

The coupon is redeemable in the store for 28 days.

On Monday, Kent and Ottawa counties were moved into the “substantial” category for risk transmission.

Grand Rapids Community College also announced a vaccine incentive program Monday. Grand Valley State University announced last week it ill require the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, staff and faculty by Sept. 30.

If you'd like to take part, you can walk into any Meijer pharmacy, set up an appointment by texting COVID to 75049, or visit Meijer's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.