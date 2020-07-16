Hillsdale College holding graduation as virus cases rise

The event is occurring as Michigan sees a spike in daily virus cases.

HILLSDALE, Mich. — A small college in southern Michigan is holding a graduation ceremony this weekend, a decision that is stirring concerns about the coronavirus.

Hillsdale College is expecting 2,600 students, family members and others at the outdoor ceremony Saturday.

Most schools canceled spring graduations or postponed them indefinitely,

The state health department reported 891 new cases Wednesday, the highest number since May 14.

The college said attendees will be wearing masks and will have their temperature checked.

