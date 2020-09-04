HOLLAND, Michigan — A local community center will be utilized as a patient overflow site for Holland Hospital if cases surge due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Evergreen Commons, located on State Street south of downtown Holland, will receive beds on Thursday, April 9. They will be used in the "unlikely event the hospital exceeds its maximum inpatient capacity in the coming weeks," a spokesperson said.

There are currently an adequate number of beds at the hospital, Vice President Rob Schwartz said.

"[We are] prepared to treat an influx of patients," Schwartz said. "However, should the hospital reach [its limit], the community can rest assured knowing we have the space available to use as needed."

Extra beds will be set up to treat low-acuity patients at the center, which is currently closed due to COVID-19.

The hospital and Evergreen Commons share a mission to enhance the community's health and well-being, said Dave Knibbe, president and CEO of Evergreen Commons.

"Our partnership with Holland Hospital dates back 20 years," Knibbe said. "We know that offering our space during this public health crisis will best serve the community."

Of approximately 800 COVID-19 tests reported to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, 56 results are positive as of April 8, a spokesperson said Wednesday. Around 23 percent of cases have required hospitalization, and one patient with underlying health conditions has died.

Both Holland Hospital and the health department are urging community members to stay home, adhere to social distancing and wash their hands frequently to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.

