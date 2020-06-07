Holiday weekend party-goers on Diamond Lake cause COVID-19 concerns

Video of a Fourth of July celebration in West Michigan is making national headlines because of how many people were seen partying without wearing masks.

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Around 150 people were on the sandbar in Cass County, many seen without masks and not following social distancing guidelines.

Several fireworks and community celebrations in West Michigan were canceled, including the fireworks and parade in Grand Rapids. However, the celebration on Diamond Lake went on as planned.

Event organizers said around 150 people attended the event, which isn’t as many as usual. Despite COVID-19 concerns, organizers said they wanted to see “a sense of normalcy” in the world.

"It's something that some really enjoy and I think they really, really need, it's a lot of work for us for 25 minutes of pleasure and joy for the crowd," said organizer Aubrey Schrock.

As of Sunday, July 5, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 65,876 COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of deaths is 5,972. More than 52,000 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

