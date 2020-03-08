COVID-19 may cause some back-to-school anxiety, psychologist says

Here are some tips from a child psychologist on how to handle school anxiety amid the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The return to school is fast approaching and a number of districts are figuring out what that will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything from online learning, in-person instruction, or a combination of the two — the uncertainty of it all can be stressful and confusing for kids.

The pressure of dealing with COVID-19 affects 7 out of 10 teens, according to a national Harris survey that was commissioned by the National 4-H Council. Of the teens surveyed, 45% described the stress level as excessive, and 67% believed it was best to keep their feelings about it hidden.

Dr. Nicole Beurkens, a holistic child psychologist in Grand Rapids, shared some tips for parents when it comes to calming back to school anxiety.

Check in with your child frequently and listen to their concerns. Make sure to validate their emotions, letting them know that their concerns and frustrations are understandable.

Help your child focus on what they can control in the fight against the pandemic, such as hand washing, wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.

While plans may continue to change, explain to your child what you do know about what the school year or classroom will look like to help them mentally prepare.

If your child is going to participate in virtual or remote learning, take steps to set them up for success academically, physically and emotionally. Seek tips to support virtual learning.

Whether your child will be returning to school in person or virtually, it is important to ease them back into a structured daily routine and sleep schedule.

Help your child adjust to COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a face mask by practicing at home.

Send positive or encouraging notes in your child's lunch or backpack.

Buerkens also shared some signs of anxiety that children may exhibit. These signs include:

Increased defiance or irritability

Disturbances in sleep

Loss of appetite

Lack of concentration

Less energy

Physical symptoms like nausea, muscle tension or dizziness

Refusal to go to school

Sadness or crying

