HOLLAND, Mich — Holland Hospital has activated a free novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, screening hotline in efforts to protect patients, the public and their hospital and medical staff.

According to a press release from the hospital, anyone experiencing fever, cough shortness of breath, or are concerned they may have been exposed to the coronavirus can call the free screening hotline to speak with a nurse.

The nurses will be able to evaluate a caller's symptoms, answer questions or determine if further testing or hospitalization is needed.

Holland Hospital officials strongly encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to call the COVID-19 hotline before seeking care at a hospital, Urgent Care or any offsite location, or a physician's office including scheduled appointments.

“Our priority is to protect our patients, staff and community by minimizing exposure and spread of the virus,” Mark Stid, MD, said. “Our triage hotline will ensure people get the appropriate level of care needed while protecting the public and health care workers. It’s important to remember that most people with the virus have mild or moderate symptoms and can recover at home.”

The Holland Hospital COVID-19 screening hotline number is 616-394-2080.

Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is also offering free screening for COVID-19. Calls can be made to 616-391-2380. A virtual video visit will be scheduled, where individuals will be asked a series of questions by a Spectrum Health provider who will advise where they need any additional care.

Ten additional cases of COVID-19 tested presumptive positive, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said. The total number of cases in Michigan is 12, which include four cases in West Michigan.

A presumptive case means state health officials conducted the testing, and the specimen will now be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus.

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with the confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

To slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan the state gave the following recommendations:

Learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

STAY HOME WHEN YOU ARE SICK, and individuals at risk of severe illness should consider staying at home to avoid others who are sick.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards, cell phones and light switches.

Communicate and reinforce best practices for washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.

Be sure to maintain a supply of medications, food, and other essentials in your house.

Cancel or postpone large gatherings, conferences and sporting events (e.g. events with over 100 people).

Reduce in-person gatherings and activities, especially for organizations with individuals at risk of severe illness. Consider offering video or audio of events.

Consider tele-learning or tele-work opportunities, where feasible.

Limit non-essential work travel.

If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, ask about the health of the other residents frequently, and know the protocol if there is an outbreak.

Limit visitors at hospitals and other facilities to only those who are absolutely necessary and implement screening of visitors for temperature and respiratory symptoms.

