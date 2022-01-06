Visitor restrictions tightened at Holland Hospital due to COVID-19

The hospital is also requiring all visitors regardless of vaccination status to be screened upon arrival.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As the spread of coronavirus continues to crush hospital systems across West Michigan, Holland Hospital is tightening visitor restrictions.

The hospital is hoping the implementation will minimize spread, protect staff and allow the hospital to keep providing services to the community.

The new guidelines are as follows:

All inpatients are allowed one adult visitor that will remain the same for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Boven Birth Center patients are allowed one designated support person.

Visitors for COVID-19 patients, and any others in isolation due to infection precautions, will wear appropriate PPE at all times, as directed by staff, and must remain in the patient’s room throughout their visit.

Patients under 18 are allowed two parents or guardians.

No children under the age of 16 are allowed to visit.

The hospital is also requiring all visitors regardless of vaccination status to be screened upon arrival. Anyone with a COVID diagnosis or exposure to COVID within the last five days, or with COVID symptoms, will not be allowed to visit.

In addition, the hospital will provide a mask for visitors to wear and will be requiring everyone to follow safety and behavioral guidelines at all times.

For the full list of visitor guidelines, visit hollandhospital.org/visitorguide.

