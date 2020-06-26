Holland Hospital to close drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic

The testing clinic will permanently close on Friday, July 3.

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland Hospital announced Friday that its drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be permanently closing Friday, July 3.

The decision to close the testing site, which is located at located at 175 S. Waverly Rd., is due to the continuing decline in positive COVID-19 cases at the hospital's service area, according to a press release. Holland Hospital will also reopen services and locations, staff will return to pre-COVID-19 employment positions.

The hospital's COVID-19 screening hotline will remain open. It can be reached at 616-394-2080 and will continue to provide residents with resources and information.

"We will continue testing certain high-risk patients for COVID-19 before surgeries and procedures as part of our pre-admission testing process," the hospital said in the press release.

Also, COVID-19 screening stations will remain in place at hospital entrances as well as at all outpatient service locations.

Patients seeking routine medical attention at Holland Hospital's Emergency Department or Urgent Care, who exhibit signs and symptoms of COVID-19, can still get tested if the health care professional treating them deems it necessary or appropriate.

If you are looking for a testing location near you, check out the state's COVID-19 test finder at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

