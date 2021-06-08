Holland Hospital drops Kirks Cousins as spokesperson

The announcement comes after Cousins, a former Holland resident and Michigan State student, has refused to get vaccinated.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Hospital announced Friday that it has discontinued its spokesperson agreement with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The announcement comes after Cousins, a Holland Christian High School grad and Michigan State student, has refused to get vaccinated.

"While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health," the statement reads. "For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now.

"It is important that Holland Hospital maintain the trusted reputation we have earned for providing consistent, truthful information and evidence-based health care guidance."

Cousins has made national headlines this week after he considered surrounding himself in plexiglass to keep his distance in the quarterback room for the Vikings. On Friday, ESPN reported Cousins would follow the NFL's COVID-19 protocols to avoid contracting the virus .

