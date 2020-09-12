Holland Rescue Mission reports COVID-19 Outbreak

As of last Friday, the organization saw 13 COVID-19 cases.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Rescue Mission is recovering from a COVID-19 outbreak in its facilities.

The homeless shelter reported 13 positive COVID-19 cases as of last Friday, all of which were in the Men's Ministry Center. 12 of the individuals who tested positive were guests, one was a staff member.

Holland Rescue Mission said they were first notified about a potential outbreak last week when a guest staying in the shelter said they weren't feeling well.

"They had been showing some symptoms. We then asked them to go get tested at a local hospital...They were our first positive test," Steve Rusticus, operations director at Holland Rescue Mission said.

The organization quickly partnered with Ottawa County Health Department (OCHD), giving rapid tests to other individuals in the facility.

Well-established, trusting relationships with partners like the Holland Rescue Mission are essential as our community tackles COVID-19 and its threat to our health and safety,” Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray with the OCHD said in a release, "Building on a history of working closely together, a team from the mission and the public health department were able to identify and respond to COVID-19 cases quickly to ensure the guests of the mission and those in our greater community remain as safe as possible. As I worked last night testing the mission’s guests, I was so impressed with their commitment to providing a safe place in the middle of a pandemic for men in our community who are working hard to rebuild their lives.”

The sole staff member who tested positive was instructed to isolate at home. The 12 men staying in the shelter were taken to isolate in a building separate from Holland Rescue Mission's campus; One staff member volunteered to stay and care for them.

"To have a guy say I’m going to leave my family and spend 10 days at a location, caring for a dozen homeless men who are COVID-19 positive, just to do that is a reflection of the way they love on men and women," Rusticus said.

He notes that the men's facility was more likely to see an outbreak compared to the shelter's center for women and children.

"We are a congregant living facility that’s unique to a like a care facility where we are having people come in and out," Rusticus said, adding that he feels "blessed" the organization didn't see an outbreak sooner.

Holland Rescue Mission said its facilities are routinely disinfected and have followed safety protocol since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rusticus said that individuals facing homelessness often have a higher risk for viruses like COVID-19.

"Many who are already homeless already have reduced immune systems, illnesses they may not even be aware of," he explained, "There’s a sense often time amongst the homeless, especially homeless men, a suspicion against the system. They don’t always want to get tested."

The outbreak comes at Holland Rescue Missions busiest time of the year. However, the organization plans to continue serving it's community and adhering to safety guidelines.

Rusticus said the shelter is eager to accept prayers and donations to help residents weather the difficult winter ahead.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.