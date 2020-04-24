GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department currently has about 38 homeless people who are positive for coronavirus in its care.

One man who tested positive, however, refused treatment and is back among the public.

"We have seen a large number of people experiencing homelessness who test postive for COVID 19"

"We want them to be safe, we want them to have the eyes of a nurse on them," explains Joann Hoganson, the Community Wellness Division Director at the Kent County Health Department. "And we also want them to be with us so that they aren't transmitting the virus to other people in the community."

According to Hoganson, there have been 59 positive cases among the homeless population in Kent County. Homeless people who test positive are encouraged to stay and isolate at the Guiding Light Mission in Grand Rapids, but it isn't a requirement.

"We're not holding people against their will," says Hoganson. "If they really refuse to come in and stay at our center, they can walk away."

Hoganson says a couple others have left after testing positive without meeting the isolation requirements, but one had family to stay with and another came back shortly after.

Because this person can still transmit COVID-19 to others, Hoganson called the police as well as other local shelters to make them aware of possible contamination.

"We are working with every agency possible to keep the rest of the community as safe as possible," says Hoganson.

The Health Department follows CDC guidelines before releasing patients, meaning they must be seven days after their first symptoms as well as three days without a fever.

