Hope College starting fall semester early to limit COVID-19 impact on campus

HOLLAND, Mich — Incoming first year students will begin arrive at Hope College Wednesday to begin moving into their housing assignments -- a full two weeks earlier than usual.

The college announced earlier this summer they would begin their fall semester early, in hopes of limiting the impact of COVID-19 on the campus.

Traditionally, move-in would happen in a single day, but it's being spread out this year with students arriving at staggered times to promote physical distancing.

Hope is among several colleges and universities in West Michigan welcoming students back to campus this fall.

To make campus as safe as possible, Hope is reducing capacity in classrooms and residence halls, offering a mix of in-person and online class formats, and requiring face masks.

