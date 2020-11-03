HOLLAND, Mich — The test results for the Hope College student who was monitored for COVID-19 have come back negative, according to the college.

"NO COVID-19 for me!!! I am out of quarantine and now Hope College has no suspected cases!!" said Maryn Setsuda in a tweet.

She was under isolation by recommendation of the Ottawa County Department of Health after a possible off-campus exposure to the new virus, according to Hope.

The school sent a message earlier this week to students, staff and the community about the situation, stating the student contacted the Health Center and reported minimal flu-like symptoms with possible off-campus exposure to COVID-19.

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency about the outbreak of the new virus in the state, the college announced that all classes on Thursday, March 12 are canceled, and classes will resume online on March 23.

Hope College joins colleges and universities state-wide in its decision to transition to online classes to help prevent the spread of the virus.

