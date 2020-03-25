GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospitals and emergency services across West Michigan have all announced they will be accepting donated hospital supplies from area businesses and community members amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Many hospitals in Michigan are facing potential shortages of essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the state total of COVID-19 cases grows. On Tuesday, March 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on residents and businesses to donate any available supplies to hospitals, medical providers and even local law enforcement and firefighters.

Here are the accepted supplies West Michigan hospitals are asking for:

Masks & face shields

Gloves

N-95-N100 and CAPR masks

Ventilators

ISO (Isolation) gowns

Powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) supplies

Disinfectant wipes (Lysol or Clorox)

Hand sanitizer

No-Touch Thermometers

Swabs (flexible mini-tip)

Bouffant caps

Goggles/safety glasses

For some hospitals, even commercially prepared and packaged food items will be accepted.

Here's a list of hospital systems and emergency service departments that are accepting donations:

Mercy Health

Mercy Health hospitals are not accepting handmade personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gowns, surgical masks or shields. However, if you have unused, unopened supplies and are interested in making a donation, contact one of the following people to coordinate:

Grand Rapids donations:

Angela Paasche

angela.paasche@mercyhealth.com

616-695-1426

Muskegon donations:

Claudine Weber

weberch@mercyhealth.com

231-672-3896

►Find more details: https://bit.ly/2UzkF0j

Holland Hospital

Holland Hospital currently has an adequate amount of PPE for health care providers, however, they will accept donations to keep their supply up.

The hospital is also accepting monetary donations along with handmade protective masks. Those looking to make masks must follow these instructions to ensure safety and quality.

All donated materials can be brought to 121 W. 24th St. in Holland, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. A staff member will receive the donation at the front door. Just knock.

Ascension West Michigan

Starting Tuesday, March 25, Ascension West Michigan hospitals will have a drive-thru donation site for personal protective equipment.

The drive-thru will be at Borgess Hospital Lawrence Education Center, located at 1521 Gull Rd. in Kalamazoo. Donations will be able to be accepted Monday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

►Find more details: https://bit.ly/2UBQEgk

Newaygo County Emergency Services

Newaygo County Emergency Services is hosting a donation drive on Wednesday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newaygo County Maintenance Building located at 1020 E Wilcox Ave. in White Cloud.

County officials said they are accepting handmade or sewn reusable masks.

If you have items but are unable to donate this Wednesday, contact Newaygo County Emergency Services at 231-689-7354.

►Find more details: https://bit.ly/2Uk3XD7

The state said many businesses have stepped up to do their part in helping medical providers respond to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Ford, 3M, the UAW, and GE Health Care announced a partnership to manufacture respirators.

In addition, distilleries like Coppercraft Distillery in Holland and Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City have announced plans to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer to health care providers in their areas.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

