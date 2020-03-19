PONTIAC, Mich. — Two more people with COVID-19 in Michigan have died, bringing the state's total to three.

A woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions died Wednesday at McLaren Oakland, which is located in Pontiac, Mich.

"We extend our sympathy to the patient’s family, and we encourage everyone to adhere to CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of this highly contagious disease," the Margaret Dimond, president and CEO of McLaren Oakland, in a press release Thursday.

Another patient at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich. also died Wednesday. The patient was 81-year-old.

The state's first death was a man in his 50s with COVID-19. He died early Wednesday at Beaumont Health in Wayne County. He also had underlying health issues.

Since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan on March 10, there have been more than 100 cases confirmed.

►Here's a list of all the confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus and ways to prevent its spread?

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

►Find more COVID-19 news and stories at wzzm13.com/coronavirus

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.