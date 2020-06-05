Republican leaders say they have sued the governor over her use of executive powers amid the pandemic.

In a Wednesday press conference, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey,R-Clarklake, and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, announced the GOP-led legislature has sued the governor on the constitutionality of her emergency declaration extension. Last week, the legislature chose not to extend the state of emergency, but hours later, the governor extended it herself through May 28.

"The governor did not recognize the end of the declaration and instead, unilaterally and unlawfully extended the decoration and issued a new executive order," Shirkey said.

Shirkey and Chatfield said they have asked the court for an expedited process to ensure that clarity is provided soon.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, says a 1945 law giving the governor broad emergency powers governs local, not statewide, declarations like one in place since March. The suit also says a 1976 law gives Whitmer emergency authority only for a limited period that expired. Though Whitmer has gradually lifted restrictions to let some businesses reopen, Republican leaders say they the Legislature should have input. Whitmer defends her moves as necessary to save lives.

"This is a question of whether or not the governor has the authority to render the legislature completely meaningless and take over our lawmaking authority," Chatfield said.

“This lawsuit is just another partisan game that won’t distract the governor. Her number one priority is saving lives. She’s making decisions based on science and data, not political or legal pressure," said the governor's press secretary Tiffany Brown in a statement. "She has brought together leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy in a way the protects our workers and their families. Moving forward, the governor will continue to listen to medical experts and put the health and safety of Michiganders first.”

