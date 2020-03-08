House session, committee calendars changed after senator tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan House of Representatives and Senate have canceled session for the week after a senator tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, was tested Friday and got his positive results back Sunday. He is a member of the National Guard and the screening was required as part of his service before training.
“Due to a legislator recently testing positive for COVID-19, no House committees will meet this week and no votes will be taken this Thursday," Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said in a statement Monday morning.
“The House has taken aggressive and comprehensive action to protect members and staff from COVID-19, including flexible remote work options, making testing available, changing technology and voting procedures to encourage social distancing, and expanding cleaning at the Capitol and the House Office Building. Our new procedures will remain in place to continue to protect representatives and staff," Chatfield continued.
Barrett sponsored a bill that would repeal a law that has given Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers to act unilaterally during the pandemic.
The 39-year-old said he had tested positive despite taking “reasonable precautions.”
Video shows him wearing a mask during several legislative hearings last week and the week before.
The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.
