How to safely plan for graduation parties

An infectious disease specialist offers tips on how to safely plan graduation parties this summer as more people get vaccinated.

Many families are starting to plan graduation parties now that the vaccine is widely available.

But, Cleveland Clinic infectious disease specialist, Kristin Englund, MD, said there are still some safety tips to keep in mind before sending out those invites.

“I want people to be excited about the opportunities to celebrate this year, and celebrate other things whether it be weddings, whether it be bridal showers, anything to celebrate, but that doesn’t mean we don’t do it safely,” said Dr. Englund.

She said her biggest piece of advice is to get vaccinated if you haven’t already. That way you’re protecting yourself and others around you.

If you are planning a graduation party, she recommends making it outdoors, especially if there are going to be a lot of people. According to the CDC, masks are not required outdoors if you’re vaccinated. However, if you are not, you should still wear one.

As for indoor gatherings, Dr. Englund said it’s best to keep them small. You could also have staggered arrival times for guests. Finally, be sure to let everyone know what expectations you have.

“If you’re going to be having an indoor party and you’re going to be needing people to wear masks, people need to know that ahead of time so they can be prepared. You may also want to think about having masks at the front door as people are walking into the party. Make it kind of a fun little party gift,” Dr. Englund said.

She said it’s also important to know what the status of COVID-19 is in your community. If there are a lot of cases being reported, you may want to reconsider planning a big party.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.