Public officials and health departments are urging everyone to stay home and practice social distancing as a way to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. These recommendations are even stronger for elderly populations and people with underlying health issues because they are more likely to get severely ill if they contract COVID-19.

Because of this, some local organizations are stepping up to ensure that vulnerable populations are getting food.

AgeWell Services and Meals on Wheels are still operating in the West Michigan area to deliver meals to home bound seniors. AgeWell Services delivers in Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties and Meals on Wheels delivers to six counties in the area.

"Meals on Wheels serves the population that is most vulnerable and affected by COVID-19. We want people to know we are doing our best to keep services going and that monetary donations are needed very much at this time," said Kris Collee the Executive Director of AgeWell Services of West Michigan.

See more information on how you can help Meals on Wheels here.

In addition to those services, the Peter Meijer campaign said it will be delivering care packages to vulnerable individuals in the West Michigan area. Meijer is running for a seat in congress for Michigan's 3rd congressional district. They will be using campaign funds to help Operation FRED—Food Relief Emergency Delivery.

While all K-12 schools are shut down for three weeks, local districts and organizations are also making sure that students who get free lunch from their school are also receiving meals. See that list here.

