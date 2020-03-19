KENT COUNTY, Mich. — According to the CDC, older adults are among those most at risk for the coronavirus. With nursing homes now closing their doors to visitors and medical authorities advising individuals to social distance and quarantine, it's becoming difficult for seniors to get the interaction and goods they need.

Brian Pangel, President and CEO of Clark Retirement Senior Living Community, said the Covid-19 pandemic is also causing emotional effects as well.

"Loneliness is a significant issue with older adults anyway, so this is going to exacerbate that," Pangel said.

Clark Retirement's communities are asking the community to write letters, skype or make YouTube messages for their residents to help them get the safe interaction they need. However, Pangel said no other material items are discouraged as gifts for patients, because they will need to be sanitized.

In addition to interaction with residents, Pangel is asking for community members to consider donating cleaning items or funds to the organization.

"Personal protective equipment, pay more compensation, overtime, etc. it’s costly to our organization," he explained.

Individuals can make donations through Clark Retirement's website.

Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan is also asking for assistance, delivering food to home-bound seniors. With more staying indoors due to social distancing, Meals on Wheels' Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Wideman, said the organization needs more volunteers.

"We are in need of volunteers to come in and help package meals like we’re doing right now as well as delivery," Wideman said.

She and her team are keeping up with a high demand, even preparing extra meals for seniors in case Coronavirus updates halt production.

"If we happen to God forbid not be able to deliver any meals, at least our seniors are going to have a 14-meal supply," she explained.

In addition to volunteers, Wiedeman said Meals for Wheels is always looking for cleaning items like hand sanitizer.

To volunteer or donate to Meals on Wheels, click here.

