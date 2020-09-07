Whitmer signs order requiring healthcare workers to undergo implicit bias training

Whitmer has directed LARA to create rules that will require medical professionals to undergo implicit bias training and improve care equity in the state.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-7 Thursday, which directs the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to begin developing rules that will require implicit bias training as part of the knowledge and skills necessary for licensure, registration and renewal of licenses and registrations of health professionals in Michigan.

Implicit bias training was one of the recommendations made by the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, which Whitmer created back in April. The coronavirus has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

As of July 5, Black Michiganders represented 14% of the state population, but 40% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in which the race of the patient was known. COVID-19 is over four times more prevalent among Black Michiganders than among white Michiganders.

"There's no doubt that our front line health care workers like doctors and nurses have been the real heroes of this crisis, putting their lives on the line for us every day," Whitmer said Thursday. "COVID-19 has had a disparate impact on people of color due to a variety of factors, and we must do everything we can to address this disparity. The evidence shows that training in implicit bias can make a positive difference, so today we are taking action to help improve racial equity across Michigan's health care system. That’s why my staff has begun this kind of training and every member of my team, including me, will complete this type of training on an annual basis.”

The National Healthcare Disparities Report from 2018 concluded that white patients received care of a higher quality than Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and Asian Americans. People of color often face more barriers to accessing health care than white people and are generally less satisfied with their interactions with health care providers, the study showed.

“There is no question that our healthcare workers have risked their own lives and saved countless others during the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “But the fact is that implicit bias exists, and studies show that it can have an impact on health outcomes. Every healthcare professional should be trained in implicit bias so that we can make sure everyone, regardless of their race or ethnicity, has access to the highest quality care.”

Under Executive Directive 2020-7, LARA is required to consult with stakeholders in the medical profession, state government and elsewhere in the community by November 1, 2020 to determine goals and concerns under the new rules.

LARA will work with professional boards and task forces to create the new rules.

