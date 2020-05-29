x
In person mass planned in Grand Rapids

Parishes will have a capacity limit of 25-percent.
Credit: Meredith TerHaar / WZZM 13
Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Andrew on April 2, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in two months the Diocese of Grand Rapids is allowing in-person mass.

But it's not worship as usual.

Parishes will have a capacity limit of 25-percent. Pews will be taped off to enforce social distancing and anyone over the age of two will have to wear a mask.

The diocese also says if you are particularly vulnerable to the disease, you should stay home and live stream mass.

