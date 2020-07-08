Final push for aid: Independent venues fight for survival

In a final push to Congress, the National Independent Venue Association is drumming up support for two bills: The RESTART Act, and the Save our Stages Act.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been months since any of us have packed into a concert venue. And the longer the pandemic lasts, the more likely your favorite spot won't survive it.

The struggle is unique for music venues, which aren’t able to offer take-out or operate at partial capacity. And for places like The Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids, the situation is dire.

It's been hosting big names since the 1970s. Artists like Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Greta Van Fleet have graced its stages. That all came to a screeching halt after March 12th.

Scott Hammontree, The Intersection managing partner, said their 80 employees are on furlough, and he’s collecting unemployment for the first time.

They’re not making money, but they’re still responsible for rent, utilities, insurance, and ticket refunds. Hammontree said paying for all that takes a packed house.

When they do get the all-clear, it’ll take months for artists to line up tours.

He said it’s devastating, they were just getting into their busy season, and it was looking like a record-breaking year.

“Our revenue will be down I'm estimating 80%, which isn't unique for music venues,” Hammontree said. “But just to put a number on it, it's roughly $4 million of revenue that's just gone. It's just, it's gone, there's no replacing it.”

He also pointed out the role venues play in the economy, getting people shop, eat and stay in the area.

The Intersection is one of more than 2,000 similar businesses that have joined the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

In a final push to Congress, NIVA is drumming up support for two bills: The RESTART Act, and the Save our Stages Act. Both would offer financial aid to live music venues.

But there's not much time left, and Congress is making little progress.

“If they leave, they leave for a month is my understanding for recess, 90% of concert venues, members of NIVA, will close,” Hammontree said. “So, the timing is crucial right now.”

Earlier support programs haven't been much help, because they’re tied to payroll. And when there aren’t concerts, there isn’t work.

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as Representative Fred Upton, have cosponsored both bills.

“I have heard from many small and mid-sized businesses in Michigan that are facing particularly significant challenges due to lower revenue because of this pandemic and need assistance to weather the coming months," Sen. Peters said in a statement.

"Whether it is music halls, gyms or other retailers and venues, we must ensure businesses that have been hit especially hard by this crisis have the support they need. That’s why I’ve cosponsored the bipartisan RESTART Act and Save Our Stages Act. The next Coronavirus package should include these commonsense bills that not only would help Michigan businesses in the short-term but over the long-term.”

Hammontree is holding out hope. He's confident The Intersection will make it regardless, but that might not be the case for so many other venues.

