LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Eric Holcomb said one man from Marion County, Indiana, was traveling to Boston and came in contact with someone who had coronavirus. That person, officials said, is isolated.

“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed they are monitoring 35 people in Indiana for possible COVID-19.

Officials said the man was diagnosed at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. They also said that the man was not in the 'high-risk' age range for the virus.

A public health emergency has been declared by Holcomb. The declaration will call on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Kristina Box said more resources are needed including more epidemiologists, masks, call center employees and that if you are ill, at high risk or have traveled to high-risk areas, call ahead to hospitals before arriving. She also recommended people not shake hands.

Marion County is the greater Indianapolis area. There are currently no confirmed cases in Southern Indiana. All coronavirus tests in Metro Louisville have come back negative.

WHAS11 will continue to update with more information as it is released.

