Indoor bar service to stop, but order doesn't affect all bars and restaurants

Only bars that make 70% of their profits from alcohol must stop serving indoors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meanwhile Bar in Eastown Grand Rapids had only been open for nine or ten days before they had to shut down again due to governor's order.

"We are basically 100 percent alcohol," said Tami Vandenberg, owner of the Meanwhile Bar. "So, we were on the chopping block."

Vandenberg also owns the Pyramid Scheme in downtown. That bar also cannot serve alcohol indoors due to the order.

Some people have expressed confusion over the latest order. Closing indoor bar service only applies to bars that make 70 percent of their sales in alcohol. Restaurants with bars that make most their money in food sales will remain operating the same as they have for weeks. This does not apply to establishments that produce their own alcohol, like distilleries, breweries and wineries.

The order excludes regions 6 and 8, which include the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan.

Bars that do fall in that 70 percent alcohol sales threshold can still serve outdoors if they have that option. However, Vandenberg said she isn't sure if it's worth it for the Meanwhile Bar.

"If staff want to do it, we’ll do it," said Vandenberg. "But it’s hard to imagine it would be worth it for them, particularly. How many tips can you make off six tables?"

She said there had been talk of opening an outdoor social zone in front of the Pyramid Scheme, but that has not been decided yet. She claims one of the largest challenges during this time is deciding how much money and time to invest in new procedures, as closure at anytime looms ahead.

Vandenberg called the news of the order Wednesday's order "brutal."

"Keeping people safe is more important, so I completely understand it," said Vendenberg. "But it's just very disappointing. I'm worried about my employees now. I'll try to get back on unemployment. At least we made enough money to, you know, cover rent."

She believes restaurants and bars can have a safe environment for customers. However, if other businesses or customers are not taking measures seriously, it puts the whole industry in jeopardy. She also understands why this order came down, as the nature of bars without food encourages mingling.

"It takes just an incredible amount of diligence on the part of staff to just be constantly watching," said Vandenberg. "My staff described it as being probably three times the amount of work with with half capacity."

For now, she is excited to see customers back in the bars once again. However, that's when it can be done safely.

"Now we're at a point where if we break even," said Vandenberg, "that will be a massive success for 2020. If we can just cover our bills, that will be success."

