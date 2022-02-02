Infants and toddlers could soon get COVID vaccine

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital doctor reacts to Pfizer asking the FDA for emergency use.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of our cases of COVID-19 in West Michigan include children who are too young to get vaccinated, but that may soon change.

The FDA is reviewing the Pfizer vaccine for children six months to four years of age. If approved, emergency use of the vaccine could be available by the end of February.

Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, says vaccinating this age group may help to change the course of the pandemic.

"COVID has caused extreme disruptions in this age group. And you know, we have seen especially since Omicron has come on the stage, just the massive disruption to life and being able to attend childcare, group childcare settings, and if for parents to work is still a very big issue," Olivero said. "And we also have seen children in this age group come down with multi system inflammatory syndrome. So when we look at our ability to prevent hospitalization from acute respiratory COVID prevent Missy vaccination has again and again shown to be the most safe way to go about doing that."

Dr. Olivero says the COVID vaccine can be given at the same time as other childhood vaccinations, "And it's actually much more efficient, and a very safe thing to do. So this really does not alter the routine pediatric vaccine schedule."

Once emergency approval is given, parents can schedule their child's vaccination with their pediatrician or local pharmacy.

