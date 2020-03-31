GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ionia County Health Department, Ionia County Emergency Management, and Sparrow Ionia Hospital are asking for volunteers with medical experience.

The organizations are creating a list of volunteers as a precaution due to the changing COVID-19 pandemic.

The list is a result of the County's review and planning process and volunteers will not be immediately called.

The county requests than anyone with past or present experience in the following fields and are willing the volunteer contact the county by calling 211 or emailing Ionia-Montcalm United Way at haley.mclean@liveunitedm-i.org.

These are the fields of interest:

Doctors

RN’s

LPN’s

CNA’s

EMT’s

MFR’s

Dentist

Medical Assistants

Medical equipment maintenance and repair

Hospital/Medical Office Admissions

For more information visit the Ionia County Emergency Management website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.