IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County has identified its first positive case of COVID-19 in a senior woman.

The woman is currently hospitalized. The Ionia County Health Department will now contact people who have been in close contact with the patient and monitor them for symptoms.

“At this time, I advise the public to be diligent, yet level-headed, in prevention efforts,” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen. “I urge you to get your information and situation updates from reputable sources such as the health department, your physician, or the CDC”

The health department is also asking anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14 days.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

