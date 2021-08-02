Ionia County Health Department: 10 COVID cases linked to Free Fair

If you attended it, the health department said you may have been exposed to the virus.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia County Health Department announced Monday at least 10 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the Free Fair.

The fair was held July 16-24. If you attended it, the health department said you may have been exposed to the virus.

Health officials are urging unvaccinated people to get tested or if have been vaccinated, but develop symptoms you should also be tested.

“Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen.

Click here to learn more about COVID testing sites across the state.

