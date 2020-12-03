IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia Public School employee is self-quarantining after attending the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz basketball game last week.

It was discovered Wednesday night that a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, which prompted the NBA to suspend the season. After the Ionia Public Schools employee learned of this news, they informed the district and began self-quarantine.

The employee is not symptomatic, the district said.

The CDC and the Ionia County Health Department recommend a 14 day self-quarantine for anyone who has come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ionia County Health Department will continue to monitor the employee.

Because the employee is not symptomatic the health department is not recommending quarantine for anyone else and is not closing or canceling any of the district's programs, activities or buildings.

The district is counting to work with federal, state, and local health departments to keep everyone informed and to guide their responses.

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact the Ionia County Health Department or the Superintendent's office.

Related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.