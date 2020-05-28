Irish on Ionia officially canceled for 2020

The festival was originally set to take place on March 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday Irish on Ionia posted on Facebook that the 2020 street festival has been officially canceled after being postponed earlier this year because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.

"After careful consideration and the advice of local and state officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Irish on Ionia 2020. Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our staff and guests during these restricted times," the Facebook post said.

The festival was originally set to take place on March 14. All tickets have been refunded, according to organizers.

People who have questions are asked to contact events@barflyventures.com. A new date for next year has already been set.

"We will reignite the 10 year celebration under luckier circumstances on 3-13-21," the Facebook post said.

