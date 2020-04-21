KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Staying at home, for many people, has led to changes in habits and behaviors with one such habit being drinking.

According to a survey of 3,000 American workers from the American Addiction Centers, more than 33% of people say they are likely to drink more in isolation. Around 20% said they stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation. Thirty percent of Michiganders admitted to drinking alcohol at home during work hours.

"One of the biggest reasons that folks struggle with staying sober is isolation," said Jon Weeldreyer, a limited license psychologist and certified advanced addiction counselor at the Pine Rest Kalamazoo Clinic.

"A huge chunk of why AA is works is because people get fellowship there and they get a chance to talk instead of just sitting alone."

Weeldreyer says COVID-19 is forcing isolation, and it's especially difficult for people who live by themselves.

Warning signs that you might have a drinking problem include changes in how frequently and how much you drink.

"If you wonder whether you’re starting to develop a medical problem with it, maybe alcoholism, what you’re looking for there are two things that are going on in your brain. We call it the disease of the mind and the disease of the body," Weeldreyer said.

"The disease of the mind is kind of the obsession. I can’t quit thinking about it. And the disease of the body is compulsion. I can’t quit doing it."

For someone who is struggling with isolation, it may help to reach out to loved ones whether that be through a phone call, text, video chat or social media.

"The phone is a marvelous resource because it not only gives us letters on a page, but it gives us all the intonation, the familiarity of the person’s voice on the other side. Telephones can be really calming things," Weeldreyer said.

For someone who think they might have a drinking problem, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services does offer online addiction services. If you've already been part of a community based support group, it can also be good to reach out to the people you know through that program to see if it has online offerings.

"If you’ve been going and you have some old contacts, get on the phone and call them up, or text them. See if anybody knows where a meeting is going on. You’re pretty likely to track one down," Weeldreyer said.

"If a loved one of yours has a behavioral health problem, whether that is anxiety or depression or substance use, it’s a great idea just to reach out and check on them and see how they’re doing. Obviously we can’t go over and knock on doors and going into houses, but phone calls and dropping them a text, telling them that you’re thinking of them can mean a ton at this time."

