GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting one of Grand Rapids' oldest nonprofits quite hard.

According to a recent update from the John Ball Zoo, without revenue from admissions, events, sponsorships, donations, as well as food and retail sales -- each month the zoo is closed it will lose about $1,000,000. As a result, the zoo has been forced to pause seasonal hiring and facility improvements, as well as cancelling some camps and educational programs.

“The John Ball Zoo family of employees and the broader community is at the center of what we do, and limiting the opportunities available to them is the last thing we want to do,” said John Ball Zoo CEO Peter D’Arienzo. “People love the zoo and we will welcome them back to help us rebuild when we are able to do so.”

Volunteers had already been asked to stay home, for the safety of all, leaving a void that is now being filled by full-time employees who are able to pitch in and perform more than their usual duties. Without volunteer divers, for example, members of the animal teams who happen to be certified divers are cleaning the kelp tank.

Reducing contact with support staff in order to protect essential animal care specialists also increases the workload. “Many of the jobs here at the Zoo are so specialized that only a small group of individuals are able to do them,” said D’Arienzo. “There are very few people who know how to care for an Amur tiger or red panda.”

“Everyone is pitching in. None of us have experienced a time like this. We will get through this just as we always do during tough times; by working together to take care of each other,” said D’Arienzo.

“We still have mouths, snouts, beaks, and jaws to feed and care for,” D’Arienzo said. “Our animal care team, veterinarians, and essential facilities crew all remain on grounds to maintain the excellent care that we provide each and every day of the year, while practicing social distancing to keep one another healthy.”

Staff started preparing for possible supply chain issues several weeks ago and thanks to that planning has food and medicine for the animals and has identified alternate resources. However, as one might imagine, feeding the mouths of nearly 2,000 animals is expensive.

The zoo is encouraging everyone to renew their membership or purchase one as a gift for a friend or family member as a way to help bridge the gap. Other ways to help include donating directly to the John Ball Zoo’s Annual Operating Fund, adopting an animal and making plans to visit when the zoo reopens

While the zoo is closed, the community can still enjoy fun and educational videos, inside looks at the animals and more through Zoo Insider.

Staff at the zoo post videos and pictures to Facebook on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. All the videos are also posted to the zoo's website and their YouTube channel.

