GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo has been around for more than a century, but it's never been forced to close for this long.

"To my knowledge probably the longest the zoo has been forced to close has been just a few days," said Mike Lomonaco, the zoo's chief development and community engagement officer.

It's now looking like the COVID-19 pandemic will keep the West Michigan landmark closed for at least two months.

"The months of April and May being closed represents about a million dollars a month on average," says Lomonaco.

Despite millions in revenue lost, the significant expenses necessary to taking care of nearly 2,000 animals remain.

"That is feeding, that is medical, that is enrichment as well as ensuring that their habitats at the zoo are maintained and cared for very well," Lomonaco said.

A millage passed in 2016 will help the zoo survive, but leaders have had to make some tough decisions.

"We have had to furlough or delay hiring of all our seasonal employees," says Lomonaco.

The zoo says they are prepared to open by the end of the month and are hoping that donations and other fundraising efforts will help keep them afloat.

"We've been here for 129 years and our goal is to be here for another 129 years and more," said Lomonaco.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.