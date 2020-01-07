Kalamazoo HopCat closing after employees visited East Lansing bar linked to COVID-19 outbreak

The employees will get tested for the virus.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo HopCat announced Tuesday evening that it will be temporarily closing to ensure safety.

The restaurant said a couple of their employees visited the Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing, which is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak. HopCat said the employees went to the bar before it shut down.

"We’ve decided our staff should probably get tested to be on the safe side. We’ll be closed until we are confident that all employees are safe to serve our guests," a Facebook post read.

In the past weeks, several Grand Rapids restaurants have also temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, warned about bars and the spread of COVID-19.

"Bars – really not good. Congregation in a bar inside is bad news. We’ve really got to stop that right now when you have areas that are surging like we see right now,” he said.

