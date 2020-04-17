KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A nonprofit community organization in Kalamazoo is launching a laundry assistance program to help families during the pandemic.

Mothers of Hope announced the start of the Shequita "Quanna" Lewis program Thursday, April 16.

"Quanna was a extraordinary volunteer with a loving, giving spirit and she was a strong advocate for her community," Mothers of Hope said in a press release. "We had to continue her work and highlight her legacy."

The laundry assistance program is for families with children in Kalamazoo Public Schools, where Quanna served on the PTO.

This program is meant to serve those who don't have a washer or dryer at home or in need of detergent and other laundry cleaning supplies.

RELATED: Michigan's stay at home order: What am I allowed to do?

In order to get support, those interested will need to complete a COVID-19 survey, the nonprofit explained.

The survey can be completed by:

Sending "laundry" to Mothers of Hope on Facebook Messenger Calling or text messaging 269-216-8585

Those in need of laundry support will also need to email stephny4@yahoo.com and use "Quanna" in subject line. Mothers of Hope will respond with a pickup date and time. Finally, those in need will be required to answer a few more short questions when arriving to the nonprofit for pickup.

The project is supported in full by the United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

Check out the Mothers of Hope Facebook page or website for more support and resources.

Mothers Of Hope Mothers Of Hope is proud to launch the Shequita "Quanna Lewis laundr... y assistance program. Quanna was a extraordinary volunteer with a loving, giving spirit and she was a strong advocate for her community. We had to continue her work and highlight her legacy.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.