KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents at two facilities serving vulnerable populations have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kalamazoo County Health Department

Medilodge of Kalamazoo said Monday that 17 of its residents have been sequestered to a specific unit of the facility after testing positive for coronavirus. In addition, three employees have also tested positive for the virus and are isolating at home.

In a statement provided by Medilodge, the facility says its been following all of the CDC and CMS guidelines while working with both the county health department and the governor's office as they care for the COVID-19 patients.

"We are extremely proud of our professional and dedicated staff that steps up to meet this challenge head on," the statement reads. "While we cannot get into specific details due to strict confidentiality laws, we are happy to soon be discharging some of our residents who have fully recovered from COVID-19.”

Starting Monday, Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said all skilled nursing facilities are required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. By next week, she said every further reporting requirements can be expected for all long term care facilities.

"We have at least 243 congregate care facilities that are reporting outbreaks of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, and that's very concerning," Khaldun said during an April 20 press conference.

In addition to Medilodge, one resident has tested positive at Kalamazoo Gospel Mission, which provides food, shelter and safety to vulnerable populations. The resident has been isolated, and the four additional residents who made contact with that resident have also been quarantined.

“It’s a blessing that we have gone without any positives for the past almost 40 days into this pandemic," said Pastor Michael Brown in a statement. "I am encouraged but the quick response of the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department, and the Kalamazoo Gospel Mission staff, to move the affected individual into quarantine. This will help to ensure the health and safety of our staff and guests.”

There are a total of 185 cases and 9 deaths reported in Kalamazoo County as of Monday.

