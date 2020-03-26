KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With information now being released about stimulus checks from the Federal government, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that scams related to these checks may take place.

People behind these scams may try to convince residents that important private information, such as your Social Security Number, is needed to receive the check.

Scammers may also ask for direct assistant depositing the check.

They will ask for a "pre-payment" by having residents purchase pre-paid gift cards.

Scammers will increase their efforts during emergencies or times of crisis. Remember that any unsolicited contact by phone or email should be viewed as suspicious.

If you are unsure if the contact is legitimate consult with family or call your local police agency.

