Kent District Library pauses all in-person programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent District Library announced Wednesday that they will be suspending all in-person, indoor programming.

KDL is concerned for their safety of the community and their staff due to the rising rates of COVID-19 infection fueled by the omicron variant.

KDL is still offering some programs virtually as well as continuing any outdoor events they have already scheduled.

In addition to the pausing of in-person events, KDL announced that the Teen Film Festival will shift to a virtual event, just like in 2021.

All KDL libraries will remain open while the programming is paused and will still offer their regular services and resources to the public.

Parents of children in the Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs will still have the option to participate virtually when instructors are available for online sessions.

