Kenowa Hills HS to offer COVID-19 testing for students returning from spring break

Students and staff can also get tested for free during spring break.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenowa Hills Public Schools are offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for students and staff following spring break. 

This event will take place Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kenowa Hills High School and is available for all students and staff who either have COVID-19 symptoms or who traveled during spring break. 

In addition, beginning Monday, April 12, drive-thru testing will be available at 7 a.m. at Kenowa Middle and High Schools. Testing will also be held at 8 a.m. at Alpine, Central and Zinser Elementary Schools. 

Those interested should call: 

  • Alpine: 258-9875
  • Central: 265-6419
  • Zinser: 286-1359
  • Kenowa Hills Middle School: 286-0492
  • Kenowa Hills High School: 260-4410
  • Pathways: 286-0492

Kenowa Hills students can also get tested for free at 412 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids from April 5-9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

This testing is free for students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms. Reimbursement plans are available for all others through health coverage.

For full information, click here.

