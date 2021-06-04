Kenowa Hills HS to offer COVID-19 testing for students returning from spring break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenowa Hills Public Schools are offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for students and staff following spring break.
This event will take place Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kenowa Hills High School and is available for all students and staff who either have COVID-19 symptoms or who traveled during spring break.
In addition, beginning Monday, April 12, drive-thru testing will be available at 7 a.m. at Kenowa Middle and High Schools. Testing will also be held at 8 a.m. at Alpine, Central and Zinser Elementary Schools.
Those interested should call:
- Alpine: 258-9875
- Central: 265-6419
- Zinser: 286-1359
- Kenowa Hills Middle School: 286-0492
- Kenowa Hills High School: 260-4410
- Pathways: 286-0492
Kenowa Hills students can also get tested for free at 412 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids from April 5-9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This testing is free for students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms. Reimbursement plans are available for all others through health coverage.
For full information, click here.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.