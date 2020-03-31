WALKER, Mich. — The STEM Team at Kenowa Hills Public Schools is using 3D printers to make a number of items that can help people stay health during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a face mask that's supposed to supplement the N95 masks that everyone's running out of," said STEM teacher Steve Feutz. "That's mostly a 3D printed piece with a two and a half inch square hole in the front to put a small piece of filtration material."

They're also printing two different types of face shields and a bias tape holders.

"Bias tape is something that's very useful for hand-sewing masks, so we're just printing these little gizmos that help create that."

The idea started when Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Burde, who reached out to STEM teachers about the idea of 3D printing face masks.

"I looked into it and found a design and then we started printing some prototypes and all of us teachers started putting our heads together to figure out what might work and what might not work. It just kind of snowballed from there."

This is the PPE being made at Kenowa Hills

The district is working with groups to figure out where the equipment is most needed. They are accepting requests.

"Our first priority is for our own food service at Kenowa Hills and our bus drivers, because they're doing daily meal deliveries," Feutz said.

It is important to note that the equipment being produced is not fully tested or approved by federal and state leaders and should not replace standard equipment like N95 masks. However, because those items are becoming increasingly hard to find, the 3D printed tools can be used as an alternative when needed.

"If there are people who are in a bind who have no access to any sort of N95 filtration mask, this is better than nothing. Maybe it would be for a police department, fire department, grocery store workers or nursing homes. Anything that might not be the highest priority to get all the PPE they might need," Feutz said.

The STEM Team also hopes their students are taking note of what an incredible different their studies can make when applied in real world situations.

"This is our way of helping," Feutz said. "STEM is a great way to do that. I hope students can see this and see you can do something right now and it will make a difference."

If you'd like to help the effort, Kenowa Hills is accepting monetary donations through PayPal to offset costs that pay for filament, filtration systems and elastic bands. District leaders are also asking anyone else with a 3D printer to reach out to see if they would be willing to help print the equipment.

