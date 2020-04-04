GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many families nationwide have been lucky to say goodbye to their loved ones by phone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Kent County family was able to bring their matriarch home before she passed.

Dee TeSlaa, 80, passed away around 1 a.m. Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. Dee was the second person in Kent County to die from the virus. She had a respiratory condition that made her especially at risk, her son said.

"By the time I saw her, she could barely breathe," said Rodney TeSlaa, one of Dee's five children.

She spent several days being treated at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

TeSlaa said the hospital allowed one of their family members to remain at their mother's side allowing their family of over 30 people, including grandchildren and great grandchildren, to stay updated on Dee's condition.

When her conditioned worsened, TeSlaa said Spectrum Health allowed for Dee to be transferred to a family member's home for her final hours.

Spectrum Health said its staff is working with each family to honor these types of requests.

TeSlaa said their entire family was able to gather at varying distances to say their goodbyes to Dee just hours before she passed away.

"To have that comfort of being able to have a moment with her and share what was on my heart, I can't imagine those that don't have that opportunity," TeSlaa said Friday.

Dee is remembered for her dedication to her faith and her family. TeSlaa said his mother was also a music lover and spent 50 years playing the organ at her Cutlerville church.

With her love for music in mind TeSlaa said his last words to his mother were a hymn. As he was quoting it, he said his mothers eyebrows moved as if she were responding to his words.

"That was so important, though. Because it meant my mom could hear us. My mom did not die alone she died with her family around her and she knew we were there," TeSlaa said. "We could not be more grateful."

Dee also leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Marvin. Dee also worked full time as a medical coder at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services through her late 70s.

