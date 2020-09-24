Kent County allocates $5M for businesses closed by executive orders

Businesses like entertainment venues and movie theaters will be eligible for financial relief from the county.

Childcare providers and businesses who remained closed until through Aug. 1 are eligible for relief funding from Kent County.

The county announced Thursday $750,000 for childcare providers, and a $5 million fund for any private, for-profit, non-profit business that's been closed due to an executive order.

“We must take every action to support job creators who are still shuddered or had a long-delayed reopening,” said Mandy Bolter, Chair of the Kent County Board of Commissioners in a press release.

Businesses that qualify can receive grants ranging from $10-40,000 depending on business size, employee count and operating costs.

The businesses that likely qualify include movie theaters, fitness centers, entertainment venues, banquet centers, gyms and other similar facilities. Contractors, vendors, caterers and other suppliers that serve these facilities are also eligible.

“Our revenue is down over 90% for the year, and we have no clear idea of when we will be able to reopen or when live music touring will return to normal,” said Scott Hammontree, partner/talent buyer for The Intersection in a press release. “We were among the first businesses to close and will likely be the last to reopen. All of our employees are furloughed as we have no jobs to offer them.”

The fund is made up of federal CARES Act dollars.

