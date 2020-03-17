KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The first positive cases of coronavirus in Kent County were reported on March 12. The county health department, at this time, is sending specimens to the Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services for testing.

The county issued an emergency public health order on Sunday reducing occupancy limits to restaurants, venues and gyms to 50%. This was later superseded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order to close all bars and restaurants.

Where can I get updates from the county on COVID-19?

Here is where the county is giving updates on the number of positive tests, the number of tests submitted, the number of negative tests and the number of pending tests.

The county is also providing daily updates on its YouTube page.

Kent County resources related to coronavirus:

How can I help?

The Kent County Health Department is highlighting some community organizations that will need help during the coronavirus pandemic:

Meals on Wheels provides 3,000 meals to seniors a day. You can donate here.

provides 3,000 meals to seniors a day. You can donate here. Kids' Food Basket is providing meals to children and families with an increased need during the 3-week school closure. You can donate here.

