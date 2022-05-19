The Michigan Health & Hospital Association says there are thousands of openings across the state because of people who left their healthcare job during the pandemic.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — For the sixth straight week, COVID-19 cases are rising across Michigan.

Kent County is now considered to have a medium risk level because of the amount of hospital beds taken by COVID patients and the number of cases in the community.

An average of about 195 cases a day were reported in Kent County over the last week.

"It certainly means that the population, our community is at greater risk right now getting COVID than they were," Cathy Armstrong, program supervisor for communicable disease at the Kent County Health Department, says.

The CDC recommends that those who are at high risk of severe illness should talk to their doctor and consider masking up. While it's not a universal mask recommendation, some local health experts say everyone should keep this decision in mind, especially when gathering indoors.



"I think that anytime that there's a higher level of cases in Kent County, we should be on alert," Armstrong says.

"Be smart about what you're doing," Dr. Andrew Jameson, Section Chief of Infectious Diseases with Trinity Health, says. "When you're in a big group, mask up."

He says there are nearly 20 people in the hospital right now, and some of the cases are more mild.



"But we have having some people that have immune systems that aren't great, or people that are unvaccinated still that are getting very sick," Dr. Jameson says.

At Spectrum Health, nearly 60 people are sick with COVID-19 at the hospital.



"It seems to be very viral or easily catchable," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Koositra says. "It seems like over the last few weeks, just about everybody that I know either has COVID or somebody in their family as COVID."

What both health systems are noticing is a continued labor shortage. There are hundreds of open positions, from doctors, to nurses, to service workers.

"It is a problem across healthcare, across Spectrum Health, and I think really across our nation," Dr. Kooistra says.

It's a trend noticed statewide as well. The Michigan Health and Hospital Association says there are thousands of openings across the state because of people who left their healthcare job during the pandemic.



"We certainly continue to have a staffing shortage," Executive Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy Laura Appel says. "Compared to where we were a few years ago, we have 1,200 fewer hospital beds available across our state, because we don't have enough people to staff them."

