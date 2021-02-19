Kent County Health Department administers 20 thousandth dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The milestone comes almost two months exactly since the first dose was administered on Dec. 18, 2020.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) administered dose number 20,000 this morning at its vaccine clinic located at 700 Fuller NE. The milestone comes almost two months exactly since the first dose was administered on Dec. 18, 2020.

Shelley Grissom of Grand Rapids was the recipient of the landmark dose when she received her first dose of the vaccine around 10:30 a.m. She was presented with balloons and a crown by KCHD staff to celebrate the event.

“This is the best birthday present I could have ever asked for,” said Grissom whose birthday is Monday, Feb. 22. “I have been wanting the vaccine for a long time and now I have it.”

Grissom’s husband of 28 years, Robert Grissom, received his first dose on Thursday, Feb. 18.

KCHD Immunizations Supervisor Mary Winsinski, who received the first dose administered at the KCHD clinic on Dec. 18, was on hand to witness the moment.

“This achievement shows what public health is all about. Our staff has been working tirelessly for the past year to get to this point. Today they are able to start seeing the tangible results of those efforts and they deserve to celebrate.”

The KCHD clinic is open by appointment only and is currently working to vaccinate people over 65, and prioritized frontline workers as identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service.

As of Feb. 19, 2021, more than 136 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Kent County Residents. Of this amount, more than 85 thousand have received their first vaccines and more than 50 thousand have now received their second doses.

“This is a significant moment in Kent County, not just for our clinic at KCHD but for everyone who lives in Kent County,” says Dr. Adam London, Director at KCHD. “Everyday we are one step closer to containing this virus and getting back to our normal lives.

