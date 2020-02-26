KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is continuing to monitor one person who was voluntarily quarantined for the threat of the COVID-19 virus after returning home from China in February.

That person does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to the health department's communications manager, Steve Kelso.

Three people were voluntarily quarantined earlier this month after returning home from China.

Kelso said this is not atypical for the health department while a major virus is occurring. According to the World Health Organization, the risk assessment for this virus is very high on a global level.

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally in the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 77,000 infections and more than 2,600 deaths have been reported in China.

Read more: Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday there are 325 people in the state who are being monitored, but they are at "medium risk", which means that are all residents who have been to mainland China in the past two weeks or they were passengers on a cruise ship with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Read more: 325 people in Michigan being monitored for coronavirus

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.