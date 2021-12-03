Kent County Health Department receives additional vaccines for pilot program

2,500 vaccines will be distributed to vulnerable populations in targeted zip codes over the next two weeks.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) received an additional 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 10 for individuals aged 50 years and older.

These additional vaccines came from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Community Outreach Vaccine Project.

“Our team has worked very hard to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as efficiently as possible,” said Kent County Health Department Director Adam London. “These additional doses will play an essential role in making sure we get our most vulnerable population vaccinated.”

The KCHD submitted a proposal on behalf of the Community COVID-19 Vaccine Planning (CCVP) Collaborative to provide 2,500 vaccine doses at eight community clinics located in the zip codes 49503, 49507, and 49509 within a two-week timeframe.

The CCVP Collaborative is comprised of Kent County health care providers and community-based organizations with the aim of identifying locations within the community whose populations carry a burden of COVID-19 infections, or face barriers accessing the vaccine at the larger clinics.

Outreach efforts will focus on those 50 years of age or older in the Latinx and African American communities, those who are unhoused, residing in shelter, or have mobility issues or cognitive impairments.

Each health care partner will receive an allotment of vaccine congruent with their capacity to deliver the full volume during a two-week time frame.

To date, the following clinics have been scheduled:

Friday, March 12, New Hope Baptist, and Godfrey Lee ECC

Saturday, March 13, Cesar Chavez School

Ongoing vaccination efforts are occurring at Browning Claytor, Clinica Santa Maria, Cherry Drive Thru, Erdmann Drive Thru and Metro Health Clinic.

Cherry Health will organize vaccinations at various shelters in the coming week.

The KCHD urges all eligible residents to visit vaccinatewestmi.com and complete a vaccination registration form with a local provider.

